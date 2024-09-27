Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sleep Hygiene Tips: Boost Your Sleep Cycle With These Healthy Habits
Consistency in sleep and wake times is crucial for the body's natural internal clock, as it trains the circadian rhythm, ensuring appropriate sleep and wake times.
A wind-down routine, lasting about 15 minutes before bed, is a great way to prepare the brain and body for sleep.
Create a sleep sanctuary by keeping your bedroom dark, quiet, cool, comfortable, and free from electronic devices.
You may boost sleep quality by avoiding caffeine, nicotine, heavy meals, and alcohol.
Read a book or listen to calming music before sleep.
Reduce noise with earplugs or white noise machines
You may try breathing exercises for sound sleep.
