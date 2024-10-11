Sloth To Strafish: World's Slowest Moving Animals

The garden snail, Cornu aspersum, uses a unique method of muscular contraction and mucus release to reduce friction and travel at an average speed of 0.03 miles per hour.
Starfish are slow-moving creatures that glide along the sea floor at a few centimetres per minute.
Three-toed sloths, native to Central and South America, spend their days in trees, nibbling on leaves, and sleeping 15-20 hours a day. With a slow metabolism, they move at a slow 8 feet per minute.
The Galapagos giant tortoise, the largest living tortoise species, weighs 919 pounds and has a lifespan of 100-150 years. Due to their massive size and slow metabolism, they move slowly.
Koalas, wombats' closest relatives, walk slowly due to ground adaptation and sleep for up to 20 hours due to low-calorie diet and energy-intensive eucalyptus leaf digestion.
The banana slug, native to North America's Pacific coniferous rainforest belt, moves by contracting and relaxing its one muscular foot, reaching a top speed of 6.5 inches per minute.
Manatae is often referred to as large, leisurely creatures, prefer to graze in coastal waters and rivers.
Sea anemones, slow-moving creatures, rarely detach from their anchored positions, using pedal discs and mucus secretions to wait patiently for prey.
The slow loris, endemic to Southeast Asia, is the world's only venomous primate, producing toxins in saliva for venomous bites, causing allergic reactions and pain in predators.
Komodo dragons, the world's largest lizard species, are endemic to Indonesian islands. Despite their speed, they prefer to spend hours in one spot, waiting for a meal.
