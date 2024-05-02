May 1, 2024

Slow Cooker Dishes That You Must Try

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken has a savory, creamy sauce with a rich, spicy flavor, plump, juicy chicken, and hidden veggies.

Biryani, a royal dish contains marinate chickens overnight, sauté onion, cook in slow cooker, add rice, and cook for 2 ½ hours. Enjoy with rice and chicken.

Korma in the slow cooker is a mild, creamy dish, that ensures tender chicken and a rich, fragrant curry sauce can become become a family favourite dish.

Chana Masala, a popular crockpot North Indian dish, is a meatless meal made with chickpeas in a spicy tomato-based sauce.

Masoor dal is a simple, hassle-free recipe made by slow-cooking lentils, water, and spices, eliminating the need for chopping vegetables or sautéing onions.

Roasted tomato soup is excellent for heart health. Preheat oven to 425ºF. Roast tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, and garlic. In slow cooker, cook tomato paste, vegetable stock, oregano, thyme, and stock

Slow cooker lasagne is a low-calorie veggie lasagne with pasta, ratatouille, and aubergine for a lighter, five-a-day meal option.

