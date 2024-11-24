Republic Lifestyle Desk

Small Dog Breeds Perfect For Owners With Limited House Space

Chihuahuas, tiny dogs, have huge personalities, love, loyalty, and active nature. They bond closely with humans but are wary of others. Their small size allows them to play and exercise.

Source: getty images

Dachshunds, known by various nicknames, are a sweet and affectionate breed, available in standard or miniature sizes, and are known for their unique appearance.

Source: Getty Images

The Shih Tzu, originating as lap dogs, is known for their long, silky hair, alert, and confident disposition, often trimmed short for easier maintenance.

Source: Getty images

Miniature schnauzer, known for its friendly, tough personality, loyalty, and protectiveness, is a vocal breed that requires solid training but is suitable for small homes with daily walks & playtime.

Source: Getty Images

Poodles come in three sizes: toy, miniature, and standard. Standard poodles are large, while miniatures and toys are small-dogs known for longevity, intelligence, and curly coats.

Source: Freepik

Pugs, once royalty pets and Tibetan monk companions, are affectionate, even-tempered dogs suitable for small homes, but regular health checkups are essential due to breathing and eye issues.

Source: Getty images

Yorkshire terriers are affectionate companions who enjoy sitting on owners' laps and being carried. They are watchdogs, vocalizing house movements, and require minimal space for exercise.

Source: Getty Images