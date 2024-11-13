Republic Lifestyle Desk

Sonakshi Sinha's Famjam Pics With Husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha shares joyful famjam photos with husband Zaheer Iqbal and sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi from a scenic getaway, giving a glimpse into the newlyweds' blissful life.

Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal steal hearts with their romantic sunset snaps, interspersed with playful moments showcasing Sonakshi's goofy side.

Sonakshi's style statement will surely captive your attention. She wore a co-ord suit and completed the look with a red bindi.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act in June.

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer radiates elegance, posing serenely against the warm, golden backdrop of a breathtaking sunset.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony at her Mumbai apartment, culminating their 8-year romance.

They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.

