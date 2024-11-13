Sonakshi Sinha's Famjam Pics With Husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha shares joyful famjam photos with husband Zaheer Iqbal and sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi from a scenic getaway, giving a glimpse into the newlyweds' blissful life.
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal steal hearts with their romantic sunset snaps, interspersed with playful moments showcasing Sonakshi's goofy side.
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi's style statement will surely captive your attention. She wore a co-ord suit and completed the look with a red bindi.
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act in June.
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer radiates elegance, posing serenely against the warm, golden backdrop of a breathtaking sunset.
Source: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony at her Mumbai apartment, culminating their 8-year romance.
Source: Instagram
They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.
Source: Instagram