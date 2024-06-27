Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds, Attend Dinner With Family
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, newlyweds, recently appeared in public, showcasing happiness and love during a dinner date with friends and family.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actress wore a pink ensemble, while Zaheer opted for a white shirt and pants, accompanied by friends and family members.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with friends and family on June 23.
Sonakshi and Zaheer enjoyed a family dinner at a popular Mumbai restaurant, posing for paparazzi outside the venue.
The dinner date photos with their loved ones are a testament to their happiness and love for each other.
