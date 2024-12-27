Sonam Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Metallic Jumpsuit, Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas For New Year 2025

Katrina's glamorous style with a dazzling red dress, paired with statement accessories and a bold lip colour can be a perfect choice for the occasion.
Take inspiration from Priyanka's iconic looks with a sequined gown, paired with statement accessories and a bold lip color.
Aishwarya's elegant style with a flowing, floor-length gown in a red colour, paired with statement jewelry can be a good option.
Kareena's chic style with a fitted, little black dress, paired with statement accessories and heels.
Sonam's modern style with a chic, high-low dress in a bold color, paired with statement accessories.
Deepika Padukone in stylish personality with a bold, bright-coloured dress, paired with statement accessories and heels.
