January 26, 2024
Sonam Kapoor Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Asymmetrical Pantsuit
Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media handle to drop her photos ahead of Fighter screening.
Source: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor donned an asymmetrical hem top teamed with matching pants.
Source: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor's top featured wide sleeves with shoulder pads to add structure to her outfit.
Source: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor complemented her look with chic makeup.
Source: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looked stylish and accessorised with statement jewellery.
Source: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor carried a black bag during the Fighter screening.
Source: Instagram