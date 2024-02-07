January 26, 2024

Sonam Kapoor Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Asymmetrical Pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media handle to drop her photos ahead of Fighter screening.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor donned an asymmetrical hem top teamed with matching pants.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's top featured wide sleeves with shoulder pads to add structure to her outfit.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor complemented her look with chic makeup.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looked stylish and accessorised with statement jewellery.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor carried a black bag during the Fighter screening.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide