January 29, 2024

Sonam Kapoor Makes A Fashion Statement In Black Dress With Fur Detailed Jacket

Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress with her fashion sense. This time, with yet another social media post, the actress has proved that her flair of fashion remains unmatched.

Sonam wore an all-black, full-sleeved black dress stunning her followers.

She styled it with sheer stockings and paired it with chic black boots and a fur-accented jacket.

The actress added further style statement and completed the look with a black purse, a ring, and a white and silver earring.

For makeup, the actress maintained a sheer base, giving herself a fresh face look.

Sonam further added a touch of drama with smokey black eyes, highlighter and blush on her cheeks.

She further added a nude brown lipstick to complete her look.

