February 15, 2024
Sonam Kapoor Exudes Elegance In Blazer-Skirt Combo
On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle and gave her fans a mid-week treat as the actress uploaded a series of stunning pictures.
Source: Instagram
Her outfit featured a black bralette, a grey blazer with full sleeves and a chic uneven pattern for a trendy vibe.
She paired it with a blue pleated skirt featuring the attached grey fabric on the side.
The actress accessorised her look with a stylish gold choker necklace, matching stud earrings and green emerald rings.
She completed the look with a tidy ponytail and sleek hair.
For makeup, she chose a nude shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and highliner. She added a tinge of a nude lipstick.
