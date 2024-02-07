January 24, 2024
Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Black Dress As She Enjoys A Date With Husband Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor enjoyed a date night with husband Anand Ahuja in Versailles in a beautiful black dress with bow details.
The puffed shoulder of the dress accentuated the look and gave it a bold and beautiful touch.
The actress had a pink bow on, softening her bold black look perfectly.
Sonam opted for pink and soft makeup to go with her feminine bow.
The plunging neckline was complimented by pretty dangling earrings.
The fashionista finished the look with a pair of classy black boots, ready for her romantic evening in France.
