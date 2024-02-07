January 17, 2024
Sonam Kapoor’s Breezy Tie-Dye Dress Is Giving Us Modest Fashion Goals
If you want some modest fashion inspiration, Sonam's tie-dye dress is the best. From maxi length to full sleeves, the look is a dream.
Sonam wore an ochre and cream-coloured full-length dress with a drawstring detail on the neck.
She made a middle parting and tied her hair in a low ponytail, directing all the attention to the outfit and makeup.
For jewellery, the actress opted for golden multi-layered hoops. Sonam paired dark brown leather flats with the dress.
The fashionista opted for bold red lips and winged eyeliner to finish the elegant look.
