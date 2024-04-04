April 4, 2024
Different Types Of Carrot Dishes
Carrot can be a good source of nutrition. This soup provides a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant.
Source: Unsplash
Carrot halwa or gajar halwa is a traditional dessert made by slowly cooking carrots in milk.
Source: Unsplash
Carrot salad can be served as a side dish while having dinner.
Source: Freepik
Carrot fritters can be served as a starter with dipping sauce or as a tasty side dish with main course.
Source: ohmyveggies
Carrot ginger stir fry contains vegetables like broccoli or chunks of bell pepper. Blanch them beforehand and stir fry.
Source: allrecipes
Roasted carrot hummus is a delicious blend of classic hummus ingredients.
Source: downshiftology