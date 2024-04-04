April 4, 2024

Different Types Of Carrot Dishes

Carrot can be a good source of nutrition. This soup provides a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant.

Source: Unsplash

Carrot halwa or gajar halwa is a traditional dessert made by slowly cooking carrots in milk.

Source: Unsplash

Carrot salad can be served as a side dish while having dinner.

Source: Freepik

Carrot fritters can be served as a starter with dipping sauce or as a tasty side dish with main course.

Source: ohmyveggies

Carrot ginger stir fry contains vegetables like broccoli or chunks of bell pepper. Blanch them beforehand and stir fry.

Source: allrecipes

Roasted carrot hummus is a delicious blend of classic hummus ingredients.

Source: downshiftology

