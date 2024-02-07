January 26, 2024
Sourdough Bread: Why Is It The Much Needed Substitute For Regular Bread
Sourdough bread, made from flour, water, and salt fermented using lactic acid bacteria and wild yeast, is considered the healthiest substitute for regular bread.
This bread has various other benefits that can improve the overall well-being.
Boosts immune system: The lactic acid found in sourdough bread improves the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which gives your immune system a boost.
Good for your gut: Sourdough bread acts as a prebiotic, which means that the fiber in the bread helps feed the “good” bacteria in your intestines.
Better digestion: The wild yeast and lactobacillus in the leaven neutralize the phytic acid, as the bread proves through the acidification of the dough.
Promotes healthy aging: A study found that habitual consumption of whole-wheat sourdough bread contributes to a lower risk of heart disease and diabetes.
