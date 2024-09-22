Republic Lifestyle Desk

South Indian Tomato Raita Recipe For Foodies

2 large tomatoes (diced), 1 cup plain yogurt (curd), 1/4 cup chopped onion, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1 green chili (finely chopped), 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp mustard seeds, salt (to taste)

1. In a pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat.

2. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds; let them splutter.

3. Add chopped onion and sauté until translucent.

4. Add diced tomatoes and cook until soft.

5. In a bowl, whisk yogurt and salt.

6. Add cooked tomato mixture, chopped cilantro, green chili, and lemon juice to yogurt. Mix well.

