South Indian Tomato Raita Recipe For Foodies
2 large tomatoes (diced), 1 cup plain yogurt (curd), 1/4 cup chopped onion, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1 green chili (finely chopped), 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp mustard seeds, salt (to taste)
1. In a pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat.
2. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds; let them splutter.
3. Add chopped onion and sauté until translucent.
4. Add diced tomatoes and cook until soft.
5. In a bowl, whisk yogurt and salt.
6. Add cooked tomato mixture, chopped cilantro, green chili, and lemon juice to yogurt. Mix well.
