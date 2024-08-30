Republic Lifestyle Desk
Special Mantras, Strotras, Prayers Of Devotees For Ganesh Chathurthi 2024
Reciting the Ganesha mantra during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 boosts self-confidence, determination, protection against negative energy, and obstacle elimination, aiding in stress relief and daily success
Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva Kaarya Kartrey Sarva Vighna Prashamnay Sarvarjaya Vashyakarnaya Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Svaha:
The Siddhi Vinayak Mantra is a chant for good fortune
Pranamya Shirasa Devam Gauri Putram Vinaayakam
The Ganapati Stotra is a mantra that instills strength, courage, resilience, spiritual growth, fulfilling desires, and ensuring a long, healthy life.
Mudakaratha Modakam Sada Vimukti Saadhakam
The Vinayaka Stotram is a mantra dedicated to Lord Ganesha, offering mental peace, protection against evil, and enhanced knowledge through five verses.
Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham Kapittha Jambu Phala Sara Bhakshitam: Gajananam Bhutaganadi Sevitam, a sacred verse in Hindu schools, promotes spiritual growth, inner peace, and purpose.
Om Lakshmi Ganapataye Namaha is a mantra that harnesses the energies of Lakshmi, the goddess of abundance, and Ganesh, the remover of obstacles, to promote abundance.
Om Vigneshwaraya Namaha: Om Vigneshwaraya Namaha is a mantra that seeks Ganpati Bappa's intervention to clear obstacles, strengthen relationships, sharpen intuitive powers, instill calmness.
