Spice Up Your Mealtime: Delicious Veg Manchow Without Onion And Garlic Recipe To Try

Ingredients
1 tablespoon oil
1 tablespoon ginger finely chopped
1 green chili finely chopped (or to taste)
¼ cup finely chopped celery (optional)
4-6 french beans finely chopped
Source: Freepik
1 small carrot peeled and finely chopped
¼ cup finely chopped cabbage
¼ cup finely chopped green pepper
Source: Freepik
⅓ cup finely chopped mushrooms (optional)
Salt to taste
¼ teaspoon black pepper powder or to taste
1 tablespoon soya sauce (or as required)
1 tablespoon ketchup or 1 teaspoon sugar (or add to taste)
Source: Freepik
2 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves
4 cups water (or as required)
2½ tablespoon cornstarch + 2 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon lemon juice (or to taste)
Source: Freepik
Mix cornstarch with water, set aside, then heat oil in a wok, sautéing ginger, green chili, and celery for a minute.
Source: Freepik
Add French beans, carrots, cabbage, green pepper, and mushrooms, mixing well and stir-frying for 2-3 minutes on medium-high heat, without overcooking.
Source: Freepik
Once vegetables are stir-fried, add water, salt, black pepper, soya sauce, ketchup, or sugar, chopped coriander leaves, and mix well.
Source: Freepik
Mix cornstarch with cooked noodles, then deep-fry until crispy and golden, draining excess oil on paper towels.
Source: Freepik
Serve hot veg Manchow soup as is, or topped with fried noodles and garnished with coriander leaves.
Source: Freepik