Republic Lifestyle Desk

Spice Up Your Mealtime: Delicious Veg Manchow Without Onion And Garlic Recipe To Try

Ingredients
1 tablespoon oil
1 tablespoon ginger finely chopped
1 green chili finely chopped (or to taste)
¼ cup finely chopped celery (optional)
4-6 french beans finely chopped
 

Source: Freepik

1 small carrot peeled and finely chopped
¼ cup finely chopped cabbage
¼ cup finely chopped green pepper
 

Source: Freepik

⅓ cup finely chopped mushrooms (optional)
Salt to taste
¼ teaspoon black pepper powder or to taste
1 tablespoon soya sauce (or as required)
1 tablespoon ketchup or 1 teaspoon sugar (or add to taste)

 

Source: Freepik

2 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves
4 cups water (or as required)
2½ tablespoon cornstarch + 2 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon lemon juice (or to taste)
 

Source: Freepik

Mix cornstarch with water, set aside, then heat oil in a wok, sautéing ginger, green chili, and celery for a minute.

Source: Freepik

Add French beans, carrots, cabbage, green pepper, and mushrooms, mixing well and stir-frying for 2-3 minutes on medium-high heat, without overcooking.

Source: Freepik

Once vegetables are stir-fried, add water, salt, black pepper, soya sauce, ketchup, or sugar, chopped coriander leaves, and mix well.
 

Source: Freepik

Mix cornstarch with cooked noodles, then deep-fry until crispy and golden, draining excess oil on paper towels.

Source: Freepik

Serve hot veg Manchow soup as is, or topped with fried noodles and garnished with coriander leaves.

Source: Freepik

 Next Story