February 14, 2024
Spring Festivals Celebrated Around The World: Holi In India To Nowruz In Iran
Holi: Spring wouldn’t be the same in northern India without this annual festival. Celebrated by throwing coloured powder at each other, this vibrant festival of tints celebrates the season’s many hues
Semana Santa: An important holiday in largely Catholic countries like Mexico and Spain, Semana Santa (Holy Week) showcases colourful parades, Masses, fireworks and elaborate ceremonies.
Nowruz: Widely referred to as the Persian New Year, this annual festival also marks the first day of spring - celebrated on the day of the astronomical Northward equinox (usually around March 21).
One of the most widely observed Jewish holidays, Passover observes the ancient Israelites’ deliverance from slavery in Egypt - items on this seder plate showcase symbolic foods related to the story.
Songkran: Known as the Water Festival by visitors, this annual festival in Thailand falls shortly after the spring equinox. Songkran is celebrated in the country as the traditional New Year’s Day.
Las Fallas: Whimsical characters, known as fallas, are a familiar sight during this annual 5-day celebration. Over time, the holiday has developed into a celebration to commemorate Saint Joseph.
