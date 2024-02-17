February 17, 2024
Spring Makeup Trends To Look Fresh Like A Flower
This spring, natural yet fun makeup is going to be trending.
Opt for muted red lips instead of bright red ones for a matt, classy look for spring evening parties.
Spring makeup works better with tinted moisturiser or BB cream instead of full coverage foundation.
Flower accessories to go with your feminine and soft look will be perfect.
For ethnic looks, ditch your pink blush for coral ones and put small bindis this spring.
Use light hands while using a highlighter or use a shiny strobe cream instead.
