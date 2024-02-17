February 17, 2024

Spring Makeup Trends To Look Fresh Like A Flower

This spring, natural yet fun makeup is going to be trending.

Source: Pexels

Opt for muted red lips instead of bright red ones for a matt, classy look for spring evening parties.

Source: Instagram

Spring makeup works better with tinted moisturiser or BB cream instead of full coverage foundation.

Source: Unsplash

Flower accessories to go with your feminine and soft look will be perfect.

Source: Pexels

For ethnic looks, ditch your pink blush for coral ones and put small bindis this spring.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Use light hands while using a highlighter or use a shiny strobe cream instead.

Source: Unsplash

