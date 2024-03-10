March 10, 2024
Spring Special: These Are The Best Drinks To Start Your Day
Drinking a glass of coconut water early in the morning, can help the stomach feel full for a long period of time and help prevent the habit of overeating in a long day.
Source: Freepik
Amla shot on an empty stomach helps in boosting overall immunity, accelerates metabolic rate, stabilizes blood sugar levels and improves cognitive skills for a long period of time.
Source: Freepik
A great drink to begin your day to solve digestive issues such as bloating, acidity, and constipation. Ash gourd is also very cooling and alkaline in nature.
Source: Freepik
Drinking lemon-honey water can solve health problems like acidity, gut inflammation, and bloating that can result from the undigested food in your digestive system.
Source: Freepik
Cumin water is generally a good way to start your day as it is believed that it does not have any side effects, except when consumed in excess. It has low in calories and can improve digestion.
Source: Freepik
It's generally known as the best drink in the morning, on an empty stomach, as this can help to kick-start your metabolism and provide a burst of energy to start your day.
Source: Unsplash
Pomegranate juice has antioxidant, which may help prevent cancer and other conditions, providing vitamin C, boost digestive health, and reduce insulin resistance.
Source: Shutterstock