Republic Lifestyle Desk
Steel-Cut Oats Porridge Recipes
Apple Cinnamon Oats Porridge: Cook oats, apple, and cinnamon in milk/water until creamy. Serve hot and enjoy!
Source: Freepik
Cook oats, milk, and sliced almonds until creamy, then top with fresh or frozen blueberries and a drizzle of honey. Serve hot and enjoy the crunchy, fruity, and nutritious breakfast porridge!
Source: Freepik
Saute sliced mushrooms and onions in butter until tender, then add oats, milk, and a pinch of thyme, cooking until creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste, serving hot for a savory.
Source: Freepik
Cook oats, milk, pumpkin, and spinach until creamy, seasoned with cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve hot, topped with honey and pumpkin seeds for a nutritious and flavorful breakfast.
Source: Freepik
Bring 4 cups water to a boil, add 1 cup steel cut oats, reduce heat, and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until creamy. Season with salt and serve hot, topped with milk, honey, or fruit if desired.
Source: Freepik
Classic overnight oats porridge recipe needs mix oats, milk, and vanilla extract in a jar, refrigerate overnight. Top with fruit, nuts, or honey in the morning for a delicious breakfast.
Source: Freepik
Cook oats, onions, and spices in a pan until lightly toasted, then add water and cook until creamy. Season with salt and lemon juice, serve hot.
Source: Freepik