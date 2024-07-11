Easy, Step By Step Guide To Bake Cheesecake At Home | Republic World
Easy, Step By Step Guide To Bake Cheesecake At Home
Create a delectable dessert using 250gm quark cheese, 45gm breakfast sugar, 30gm egg curd, 30gm fresh cream, 5gm refined flour, and 5gm custard powder for a sweet and creamy treat.
In a bowl, combine cheese and breakfast sugar, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
Crack an egg and whisk it.
Add the cheese and mix it together.
In a separate bowl, combine the egg curd and fresh cream. Whisk the mixture until smooth and well combined
Next, add 5gm of refined flour (maida) and 5gm of custard powder to the bowl. You can also add your preferred flavorings or sweeteners to taste, such as vanilla or sugar.
Pour the prepared batter into a greased mold and place it in a preheated oven at 165 degrees Celsius (329 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes, or until the dessert is set and lightly golden brown.
Serve it chilled.
