Step-by-step Guide For Marathi Kothimbir Wadai Recipe For Winter Snacking

2 cups fresh coriander leaves, chopped1 cup gram flour1/2 cup rice flour (optional, for crispiness)
1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust to taste)1 teaspoon ginger paste1 teaspoon cumin seeds1 teaspoon mustard seeds1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (adjust to taste)1 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)1 tablespoon lemon juiceWater, as needed
Ingredients for tempering1 tablespoon oil1 teaspoon mustard seeds1 teaspoon sesame seeds (optional)A pinch of asafoetida
Mix coriander leaves, gram flour, rice flour, green chilies, ginger paste, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, and lemon juice in a bowl.
Mix thoroughly and gradually add water to create a thick batter that can hold shape without being too runny.
Steam for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
After steaming, allow it to cool for a few minutes before dividing it into small squares or rectangles.
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat, add mustard seeds, splutter, then add sesame seeds and a pinch of asafoetida.
Place kothimbir wadi pieces in a pan and shallow fry until golden brown and crispy on both sides.
