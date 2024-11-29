Step-by-step Guide To Lemon Coriander Soup Recipe To Make During Winters

This recipe features fresh vegetables, broth, corn starch, herbs, seasonings, and lemon juice for a flavorful and nutritious meal.
Source: Instagram
Heat olive oil in a pan, add ginger, garlic, and green chilies, and sauté for 30 seconds.
Source: Instagram
Next, sauté the onions until they turn translucent.
Source: Instagrm
Sauté chopped carrot, cabbage, and broccoli for 2 minutes, then add vegetable broth, salt, and black pepper, bring to a boil.
Source: Freepik
Mix one tablespoon of cornflour and ¼ cup of water in a small bowl until no lumps remain.
Source: Instagram
Add cornflour slurry, bring soup to a rolling boil, thicken slightly, and turn off the gas flame.
Source: Instagram
Add lime juice and coriander (cilantro) to the mixture and adjust the seasoning as needed. The recipe for Vegetable Lemon Coriander Clear soup should be served hot and piping hot.
Source: Instagram