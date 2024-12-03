Step-by-step Guide To Make Street Style Aloo Tikki At Home

3 potato / aloo, boiled & grated1 chilli, finely chopped1 tsp ginger garlic paste¼ tsp turmeric½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder½ tsp cumin powder / jeera powder½ tsp aamchur / dry mango powder
½ tsp chaat masala½ tsp salt2 tbsp mint / pudina, chopped2 tbsp coriander, chopped2 tbsp corn flouroil, for frying
Firstly, in a large mixing bowl take 3 boiled and grated potato. make sure to pressure cook potatoes for 4-5 whistles and drain off the water as soon as pressure releases.
Also add ½ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp aamchur, ½ tsp chaat masala and ½ tsp salt.
Mix well, forming a soft dough. Grease your hand with oil and prepare ball-sized tikki.
Roast aloo tikki on low flame until golden brown, flip over, cook on both sides, and enjoy with green, tamarind, or chaat chutney.
