June 18, 2024
Step-by-step Recipe To Bake Eggless Vanilla Cake Without Oven At Home
Ingredients
All-purpose flour/Maida 1 cup, Baking Powder 1 tsp, Baking Soda 1 tsp
Castor Sugar 1/4 cup, Curd 1/2 cup, Butter 1/4 cup, Milk 1 cup
Vanilla Essence 1 tsp, Vinegar 1 tsp
Source: Getty Images
In a bowl, combine curd and powdered sugar and gently mix with a whisk or spoon.
Add vanilla essence and vegetable oil to the mixture and stir until it is well combined.
Pour all-purpose flour, baking powder, and baking soda into a bowl using a sieve.
Gradually add milk to the mixture while stirring it to create a smooth batter.
Prepare the eggless vanilla cake batter by preparing a cake mould, ensuring it is greased with oil, and placing a piece of butter or parchment paper in the mould.
Pour batter into the mould and tap it to ensure air bubbles are removed.
Place a non-stick pan on a stand, cover it with a lid, and fill the mould with the batter.
Cover the pan, cook the batter for 40-45 minutes on low heat, then check consistency with a toothpick. If the cake doesn't stick, it's ready.
The cake is ready to serve, enjoy.
