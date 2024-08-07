Republic Lifestyle Desk

Step-by-step Recipe To Make Coffee Caramel Milk Pudding At Home

Ingredients 2 cups milk 1/4 cup cornflour 1/2 cup sugar 1 tbsp coffee powder

Take 1/2 cup of milk and add cornflour to it. Whisk to make a slurry until no lumps remain. Keep it aside

Spread sugar evenly in a medium-heated saucepan, caramelize until golden amber, and stir until completely melted.

Melt sugar in warm milk, mix well, and continue on low heat until it re melts and forms a smooth mixture.

Add coffee powder and cornflour slurry to the mixture and whisk continuously until it thickens.

After the mixture thickens, remove it from the heat and transfer it to a lightly greased mould.

The item should be placed in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours or until it has completely set.

