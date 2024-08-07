Republic Lifestyle Desk
Step-by-step Recipe To Make Coffee Caramel Milk Pudding At Home
Ingredients
2 cups milk
1/4 cup cornflour
1/2 cup sugar
1 tbsp coffee powder
Source: Freepik
Take 1/2 cup of milk and add cornflour to it. Whisk to make a slurry until no lumps remain. Keep it aside
Source: Freepik
Spread sugar evenly in a medium-heated saucepan, caramelize until golden amber, and stir until completely melted.
Source: Freepik
Melt sugar in warm milk, mix well, and continue on low heat until it re melts and forms a smooth mixture.
Source: Freepik
Add coffee powder and cornflour slurry to the mixture and whisk continuously until it thickens.
Source: Freepik
After the mixture thickens, remove it from the heat and transfer it to a lightly greased mould.
Source: Freepik
The item should be placed in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours or until it has completely set.
Source: Freepik