Step-by-step Recipe To Make Tasty Beetroot Idli At Home

Beetroot, grated packed, is used to make idli batter, which is 1 cup, and oil is used for greasing idli plates.
First of all, cut the beetroot and take it in a jar, add green chilies and ginger to it, mix a little water and make a smooth puree.
Put semolina, curd, salt and beetroot puree in a bowl and prepare a batter by adding little water. Keep it aside for some time.
Now, take a tempering pan and heat some oil in it. Prepare the tempering by adding mustard seeds, urad dal, finely chopped onions and curry leaves.
Add this tempering to the batter and mix well.
Add eno fruit salt to it and prepare the idli maker.
Adjust consistency. Add water if needed to maintain batter consistency.
Mix with idli batter. Combine beetroot puree with idli batter.
Add spices (optional). Incorporate spices like cumin, coriander or ginger.
Use a spoon to remove the idlies. Pour the batter into all the molds and steam for 10 minutes. Beetroot idlis are ready!
