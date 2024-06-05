June 5, 2024
Step-by-Step Recipe To Prepare Healthy Gujarati Khichdi At Home
Soak ½ cup of oatmeal and ¼ cup of urad dal together in a bowl for five minutes.
Meanwhile, take a cooker and heat 12 tbsp ghee.
Heat oil in a pan on medium heat, then add masalas for flavour.
Add 1 tsp mustard seeds, 10 curry leaves, ¼ tsp asafetida, 1 dry red chilli and ½ tsp cumin seeds to the ghee.
Keep stirring the mixture for half a minute.
The water from the soaked oatmeal and urad dal should be drained and added to the cooker.
Add spices and chopped vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and peas to the mixture.
Add 3 cups of water and let everything cook together. Once cooked, add ¼ tsp garam masala and 2 tbsp coriander
Your Gujarati khichdi is now ready to be served.
