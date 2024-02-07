January 10, 2024
Stir fry to bean salad, zero-oil meals to include in your diet
Use a non-stick pan and cook vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms with some vegetable broth or water for moisture.
Source: istock
Simply wash and bake sweet potatoes in the oven until they're tender. You can add some herbs or spices for flavor.
Steam a variety of vegetables and serve them with quinoa, seasoned with herbs, lemon juice, or a splash of low-sodium soy sauce.
Combine different types of beans, like chickpeas, black beans, and kidney beans, with chopped veggies and a vinaigrette made of lemon juice or vinegar.
Use lettuce or collard greens as wraps and fill them with sliced veggies, hummus, and a sprinkle of seeds or nuts for added texture.
Make a flavourful curry using chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin, turmeric, and coriander cooked in vegetable broth or water.
