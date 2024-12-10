Stop Waxing Your Face; Check Out Reasons

Facial skin is very delicate, waxing your face could lead to ‘skin irritation’ such as rashes, swelling, etc. especially if you have sensitive skin conditions.
Source: Pexels
The chances of ‘burning your skin’ are high due to hot wax.
Source: Pexels
Chances of post-inflammatory ‘hyperpigmentation’ are high among those who have a dark complexion due to waxing.
Source: Pexels
Wax products are made with a variety of ingredients, given the fact some people could have ‘allergic reaction’.
Source: Pexels
Waxing your face could lead to bleeding, ultimately causing infection for weeks.
Source: Pexels
Waxing the face could also lead to ‘premature ageing’ due to the constant pulling of the skin, contributing to sagging and fine lines over time.
Source: Pexels
Sudden breakouts of ‘acne’ and ‘folliculitis’ are to be expected because waxing can clog pores.
Source: Pexels