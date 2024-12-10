Republic Lifestyle Desk

Stop Waxing Your Face; Check Out Reasons

Facial skin is very delicate, waxing your face could lead to ‘skin irritation’ such as rashes, swelling, etc. especially if you have sensitive skin conditions.

The chances of ‘burning your skin’ are high due to hot wax.

Chances of post-inflammatory ‘hyperpigmentation’ are high among those who have a dark complexion due to waxing. 

Wax products are made with a variety of ingredients, given the fact some people could have ‘allergic reaction’.

Waxing your face could lead to bleeding, ultimately causing infection for weeks.

Waxing the face could also lead to ‘premature ageing’ due to the constant pulling of the skin, contributing to sagging and fine lines over time.

Sudden breakouts of ‘acne’ and ‘folliculitis’ are to be expected because waxing can clog pores. 

