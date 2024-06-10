June 10, 2024
Strawberries In Summers: Benefits Of Consuming It
Strawberries are a healthy, low-calorie alternative to treats and puddings, providing just 24kcal in one serving (80g).
Source: Unsplash
Strawberries, rich in anthocyanidins, have potential health benefits, including preventing inflammatory conditions and heart disease.
Source: Unsplash
Strawberries, rich in heart-friendly nutrients like potassium, folate, and vitamin C, may aid in managing blood pressure.
Source: Pexels
Strawberries, when consumed with a high-carb meal, seem to slow glucose digestion and moderate insulin use, possibly due to their colorful anthocyanins.
Source: X
Strawberries, rich in polyphenols like ellagic acid and ellagitannins, have shown potential in managing type-2 diabetes effects, though further research is needed to confirm these effects in humans.
Source: Freepik
Strawberries may prevent certain cancers due to a combination of polyphenols, including ellagic acid and ellagitannins, which halt cancer cell growth in animal studies.
Source: Freepik
Strawberries, with their low glycaemic index, can moderate blood sugar release, potentially aiding in weight management and reducing obesity-related diseases through a balanced diet.
Source: freepik