February 2, 2024
Streets Foods Across India That'll Savour Your Soul: Delhi's Chole Bhature To Kolkata's Singhara
When one thinks of a flavour blast, Delhi undoubtedly comes first in everyone's mind. Find the best Dahi Bhalla, Papdi Chaat, Daulat Ki Chaat, Chole Kulche, Chole Bhature & Kachori-Aloo ki Sabzi here.
Mumbai's street food: The Mayanagri of India is known for its delicious Vada Pav and Misal Pav. But, one can find the best Pohe, Pav Bhaji, Bun Maska, Bhel Puri and Chhana Bhatura.
Kolkata: City of Joy is considered the best place for budget-friendly street foods. It’s known for amazing Jhalmuri and Ghugni Chaat, and one can also get Singhara (Bengali Samosa) and Telebhaja.
Lucknow: Here comes the city popular for its Kebabs. It’s a heaven for non-vegetarians as one can find the best Galouti, Tunday ke Kebab, Katori Chaat, Malai Makkhan, Kormas, Nihari Kulcha & Sheermal.
Chennai: It’s the place where one can find the best South Indian street foods. From Dosa, Uttapam, Idiyappam, Kuzhi Paniyaram, Jigarthanda and Idli the choice is unlimited.
Jaipur: The Pink City of India is known for its spicy dishes and is known for various street foods. Find the best Onion Kachori, Mutton Tikki, Mawa Kachori, Jilipi, Shrikhand & Kulfi Faluda here.
