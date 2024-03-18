March 18, 2024
Stress Relief Foods To Include In Your Diet
Blueberries are a low-calorie snack packed with nutrients. They also contain vitamin C. Eating blueberries can help reduce stress by promoting brain function and lowering blood.
Source: Unsplash
Eggs are packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants needed for a healthy life.
Source: Unsplash
Fatty fish is a great option because it is heart-healthy, and the omega-3s content in it may help ease depression.
Source: Freepik
Chickpeas are high in selenium, zinc, potassium, magnesium, B vitamins, manganese, and copper, all of which help to relieve stress.
Source: Freepik
Berries including raspberries, strawberries and even blackberries are all a good source of vitamin C which can help in combating stress.
Source: Unsplash
Green tea that is low in caffeine can reduce fatigue and stress. It can help relax muscle tension.
Source: Freepik