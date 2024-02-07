January 27, 2024

Suffering From Damaged Skin? Here Are Foods That You Should Eat

Walnuts are rich in vitamin E and zinc, which keep your skin healthy.

Capsicum is high in fibre and is essential for tissue repair.

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, that prevent wrinkles and hence, is anti-aging.

Filled with vitamin C, berries in your food as well as skincare routine is great for health.

The fatty acids in fish like salmon or hilsa keep your skin healthy and young.

