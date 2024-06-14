June 14, 2024
Sugar-Free Desserts For Mid Week Cravings
This chia seed pudding recipe is a nutritious and delicious breakfast or snack, containing protein, fiber, and healthy fats.
Source: Freepik
Creamy yogurt parfaits consist of yogurt, fruit, and granola, layered into a glass or jar for easy serving.
Source: Freepik
Blend avocados, maple syrup, cacao powder, Almond Breeze® Extra Creamy Almondmilk, vanilla extract, and sea salt for 1 minute. Pour pudding into glasses or bowl, chill for 1 hour.
Source: Freepik
Avocado Chocolate Mousse, a paleo, vegan, and gluten-free dessert, is a creamy, rich, and healthy treat made with avocado, dark chocolate, and agave.
Source: Freepik
Baked Apples is one of the quick desserts features baked apples, a buttery brown sugar cinnamon crumble, and a buttery cinnamon topping, perfect for both kids and adults.
Source: Freepik
Macaroons are drop cookies made with shredded coconut and other ingredients, known for their flaky exterior, irregular dollop-like shape, and dense texture.
Source: Freepik
Pumpkin muffin features fluffy, easy, and healthy pumpkin muffins made with whole grains, maple syrup, and real pumpkin.
Source: Freepik