May 2, 2024
Summer Cooler Recipes Made From Chia Seeds
Sweet Minty chia lemonade is prepared in a large pitcher. Mix lemon juice, mint leaves, maple syrup, and water. Add chia seeds and let sit for 30 minutes to pulverize.
Chia seeds are popular for their health benefits and are enjoyed by kids. A simple recipe combining winter melon juice with chia seeds supports skin beauty.
Cucumber chia seeds, can be prepared by blending the cucumbers, 2 cups of water, strain, and combine with lime juice, agave, chia seeds, and remaining water in a pitcher. Serve over ice.
Orange Chia Drink is a refreshing summer drink made from orange juice, honey, and chia seeds, a unique and healthy ingredient.
Ginger chia seed water is prepared by mixing chia seeds, grated ginger, and water in a glass or jar, stirring well. Allow mixture to sit 10-15 minutes for chia seeds to absorb water.
This can be prepared by blueberries, lemon juice, chia seeds, and maple syrup are all essential ingredients in this recipe, providing fiber, protein, and sweetness, and can be used fresh or frozen.
Chia punch can be prepared with mango, pineapple, and orange flavors, all rich in vitamin C for healthy skin, and chia seeds for a satisfying texture and additional nutrient
