April 19, 2024
Summer Delight: Fruit Ice-Creams That You Must Try
Chikoo Ice Cream has a sweet and creamy flavour that is often compared to caramel or brown sugar, with a slight graininess from the Chikoo fruit.
Source: milkmaid
Papaya ice cream is a refreshing summer treat with a unique flavor from the orange-coloured fruit, and can be flavored with additional ingredients like vanilla or dates.
Source: sproutingzen
Mango ice cream, made with less added sugar, is a popular choice for those seeking a naturally sweet treat.
Source: Freepik
Apple ice cream is flavoured with apple butter and then swirled with salted caramel sauce, more apple butter and layered with a graham cracker streusel.
Source: Freepik
Apricot ice cream is rich and creamy, flavoured with apricot puree and served with crunch almond pralines. Melt sugar, add almonds, cook for 10 minutes, set on tray, set, crush, and sprinkle over ice
Source: Freepik
Raspberry ice cream can be prepared with the base by cooking heavy cream, sugar, and egg yolks until slightly thickened, then puree a large amount of raspberries and add them to the base.
Source: Freepik
Guava ice cream can be prepared with the perfect blend of sweet and spicy, made with real guava pulp and a pinch of red chili powder.
Source: Freepik