May 8, 2024
Summer Essentials To Keep In Your Bag
Sunscreen protects skin from UV rays, year-round, even in cloudy skies, making it essential to wear it for face and body exposure.
Source: Freepik
Polarized lenses offer clearer vision, improved contrast, reduced eye strain, and true color perception, surpassing those of regular sunglass lenses.
Source: Freepik
Summer caps and hats protect men from sun damage and tanning by blocking rays, ensuring comfort during outdoor activities, and preventing tanning.
Source: Freepik
Wrap a wet cloth around a water bottle to keep it cool and carry it in a jute or cotton bag to maintain its temperature.
Source: Freepik
Summer-appropriate light fabric scarves like cotton, linen, rayon, or silk are comfortable, breathable, and easy to wash and dry.
Source: Freepik
Moisturizers with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides hydrate and replenish skin's moisture barrier, while antioxidants like vitamin C or E protect against environmental damage.
Source: Freepik
Beach towels offer comfort, protection from sand, and serve as a picnic blanket or beach bag storage solution.
Source: Freepik