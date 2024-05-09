May 9, 2024
Summer Tips: How To Beat The Heat
To prevent dehydration, consume plenty of water and hydrating fluids like coconut water, lemon water, and fresh fruit juices, while avoiding caffeine and alcoholic beverages.
Source: Freepik
Apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 before sun exposure, reapplying every two hours for extended outdoor exposure.
During summer, opt for light-colored, loose-fitting, and breathable clothing to stay cool and comfortable, avoid dark colors, and avoid silk, satin, leather, or brocade-like clothing.
To protect yourself from direct sun heat, avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day (11 am to 4 pm) and wear a hat or umbrella.
A refreshing shower or bath can cool down the body, relieve heat, remove sweat, and prevent skin irritations and infections caused by excessive sweating in hot weather.
During summer, consume water-rich fruits and vegetables like broccoli, tomatoes, lettuce, radish, cabbage, water-melon, strawberries, peaches, cucumbers, and avoid oily and spicy foods for health.
Exercise in shaded areas during cooler hours, hydrate, and wear light, breathable clothing to allow sweat to evaporate.
