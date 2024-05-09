May 9, 2024
Summer Vacation With Kids: Destinations To Explore Abroad
Bali offers a relaxing and encahanting vacation for families, featuring stunning beaches, cultural wonders, animal parks, and family-friendly resorts. Activities include Little Ripper surfing course.
Source: bali.com
Singapore offers a modern, family-friendly destination with attractions like Universal Studios, Sentosa Island, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Flyer, Singapore Zoo, Sea Aquarium, Trick Eye Museum.
Source: singapore.com
Dubai offers a variety of exciting experiences for children, including theme parks like Motiongate and Legoland, the Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Aquarium. Other must-see attractions include IMG Worlds
Source: dubaitourism.gov
Phuket offers a magical evening with the Phuket Fantasea show and Surf House Phuket for first-time surfers. Other attractions include Baan Teelanka, Elephant Jungle Sanctuary.
Source: tourismthailand
Disneyland offers enchanting family experiences with kid-friendly museums, delicious Japanese cuisine, and a real-life toy town in Odaiba. Visit Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, explore the future
Source: japan.travel
Explore the Museum of Natural Sciences, Urban Jungle, Jump Yard, Museu De La Xocolata, chocolate museum, and Parc de l'Oreneta for 5-7 days of fun and learning.
Source: spain.info
Visit Sydney with family for a diverse range of activities, including visiting the Taronga Zoo, pristine beaches, and the Sydney Opera House. Enjoy real-life ships and submarines.
Source: Sydney.com