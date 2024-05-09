May 9, 2024

Summers Food Tips: Spices To Avoid During This Season

Ginger, a rich source of vitamins, copper, and manganese, offers health benefits but excessive intake can cause heat in the body during summer.

Green chillies offer anti-inflammatory benefits, reducing inflammation and providing relief from joint pains, especially beneficial for arthritis and osteoporosis patients.

Garlic enhances food flavor and offers health benefits, but moderate use in summer can cause bad breath, bleeding, and acid influx due to its high body heat.

Clove, also known as Laung in Indian households, should be consumed cautiously during summer, especially for those with bleeding issues like menorrhagia, epistaxis, or haemorrhoids.

Hing, a common Indian ingredient, enhances food taste, boosts metabolism, and is beneficial for those with blood inflammation, especially during hot months.

Black pepper, a popular spice in savory dishes, should be limited during summer due to potential stomach irritation, acidity, discomfort, and dehydration.

Excessive consumption of red chilli powder during summer can cause burning sensations in the stomach, throat, and chest, causing increased body temperature and difficulty in maintaining comfort.

