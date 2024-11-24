Sunday Brunch Goals: Mixed Veg Paratha Recipe

For dough:
2½ cup wheat flour / atta
½ tsp salt
3 tsp oil
water to knead
Source: Freepik
For pressure cooking:
2 potato, peel & cube
1 carrot, chopped
20 florets gobi / cauliflower
15 beans, chopped
½ cup peas / matar
½ tsp salt
Source: Freepik
For stuffing:
2 tsp oil
½ tsp ginger paste
2 chilli, finely chopped
½ tsp garam masala
½ tsp cumin powder / jeera powder
½ tsp aamchur / dry mango powder
Source: Freepik
½ tsp coriander seeds, crushed
¼ tsp ajwain / carom seeds
pinch hing / asafoetida
1 cup paneer / cottage cheese, grated
2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped
Source: Freepik
Firstly, pinch a ball sized wheat dough and dust with some wheat flour. Further, roll it in a circle of about 5 to 5.5 inches in diameter. Place a ball sized prepared mix veg stuffing in the centre.
Source: Freepik
Start by pleating the dough, bringing it to the center, joining the pleats tightly, pinching off excess dough, and sprinkle wheat flour on top.
Source: Freepik
Place rolled paratha on a hot tawa, roast both sides with oil, and serve hot mix vegetable paratha with sauce, raita, or pickle.
Source: Freepik