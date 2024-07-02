Republic Lifestyle Desk

Superfood Smoothie Recipes For Better Health

Mango Juice Moringa involves blending a ripe mango, a teaspoon of moringa powder, a cup of coconut water, and a handful of spinach.

Source: Freepik

Turmeric smoothie is made by unsweetened vanilla almond milk, turmeric, black pepper, frozen mango chunks, kale, and cucumber in a blender until smooth and creamy. Garnish with turmeric.

Source: Freepik

A banana smoothie can be made by blending bananas, milk, peanut butter, honey, and ice cubes.

Source: Freepik

This easy-to-make mixed berry smoothie with yogurt, milk, and chia seed is a delicious and quick breakfast option. It's perfect for summer, as it's refreshing and filling, making it a great way.

Source: Freepik

This Spinach Green Apple Smoothie is a delicious, easy-to-make, banana-free, vegetarian, vegan, and dairy-free recipe with a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavors, making it perfect for sharing.

Source: Freepik

Coconut Raspberry is made by coconut yogurt, frozen raspberries, and bananas in an immersion blender for a creamy breakfast or snack treat, topped with toasted coconut and raspberries.

Source: goodhousekeeping.com

Cucumbers are a nutritious addition to your diet due to their high Vitamin A, B, and C content. To make a pineapple smoothie, blend fruit and vegetables.

Source: minimalistbaker.com