Superfoods To Boost Your Heart Health
Spices and other foods are heart-healthy choices, providing flavor without added salt and fat, making them a delicious way to eat heart-smart.
Black beans are a nutritious food source rich in nutrients like folate, antioxidants, magnesium, and fiber, which can help lower blood pressure and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Red wine, rich in antioxidants and cholesterol-boosting properties, may be heart-healthy, but excessive alcohol consumption can harm the heart and cause complications.
Salmon, rich in omega-3s, is a top heart health food, reducing heart rhythm disorders, blood pressure, triglycerides, and inflammation.
Tuna, white tuna, mackerel, herring, lake trout, sardines, and anchovies are all sources of omega-3s, often cheaper than salmon.
Walnuts, rich in omega-3s, monounsaturated fats, plant sterols, and fiber, can lower cholesterol and protect against heart artery inflammation by replacing unhealthy fats in chips and cookies.
Slivered almonds are a nutritious and delicious snack, rich in plant sterols, fiber, and heart-healthy fats, and may help lower LDL cholesterol.
