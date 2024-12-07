Superfoods To Keep You Warm During Winters

Sesame seeds are a rich source of nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and antioxidants.
Source: Shutterstock
Excessive consumption of Jaggery, despite its medicinal benefits, is not recommended due to its high sugar content, which can potentially deplete the immune system.
Source: social media
Fenugreek is used to treat diabetes, menstrual cramps, high cholesterol, and other health conditions, and to increase milk supply in breastfeeding individuals.
Source: Unsplash
Cooked mustard greens provide the vitamin K, essential for bone mineralization, blood clotting, brain function, healthy metabolism, and cancer protection.
Source: Instagram
Carrots' sweetness peak in cold weather due to freezing defense, converting stored starches into sugars. Harvested after frost are known as "candy carrots" and winter carrots are beneficial.
Source: Unsplash
Spinach, a nutritious winter vegetable, is rich in iron, vitamins A, K, folic acid, and antioxidants, offering health benefits like immunity, eye health, inflammation reduction, and bone health
Source: Pixabay
Green peas, a popular winter vegetable with a sweet flavor and bright green color, are versatile in various recipes, including soups, stews, salads, and side dishes.
Source: Unsplash