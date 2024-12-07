Republic Lifestyle Desk

Superfoods To Keep You Warm During Winters

Sesame seeds are a rich source of nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and antioxidants.  

Excessive consumption of Jaggery, despite its medicinal benefits, is not recommended due to its high sugar content, which can potentially deplete the immune system.

Fenugreek is used to treat diabetes, menstrual cramps, high cholesterol, and other health conditions, and to increase milk supply in breastfeeding individuals.

Cooked mustard greens provide the vitamin K, essential for bone mineralization, blood clotting, brain function, healthy metabolism, and cancer protection.

Carrots' sweetness peak in cold weather due to freezing defense, converting stored starches into sugars. Harvested after frost are known as "candy carrots" and winter carrots are beneficial.

Spinach, a nutritious winter vegetable, is rich in iron, vitamins A, K, folic acid, and antioxidants, offering health benefits like immunity, eye health, inflammation reduction, and bone health

Green peas, a popular winter vegetable with a sweet flavor and bright green color, are versatile in various recipes, including soups, stews, salads, and side dishes.

