Sustainable Diwali 2024: A Guide To Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Traditional Diwali lights, known as diyas, are traditional and oil-burning, causing air pollution. LED lights are an environmentally friendly alternative, emitting no emissions.

Using natural colors in rangoli design can be an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical-based colours, incorporating elements like flowers, spices, and vegetables.

Firecrackers, a significant part of Diwali celebrations, pose environmental risks due to their release of pollutants. 

Choose eco-friendly Diwali gifts, such as those made from recycled materials, organic products, or plants. 

Reusing old items or creating Diwali decorations from recycled materials can save money and reduce environmental impact.

Celebrate Diwali by donating to an environmental organization, promoting environmental protection and making a difference for future generations.

Spread awareness about environmental protection and promote eco-friendly Diwali celebrations by discussing eco-friendly methods with friends and family. 

Create unique lanterns by using glitter, colourful papers, and other materials to create your own unique and eye-catching creations.

Utilize natural ingredients like rice powder or turmeric to create organic colors for Rangoli instead of modern stickers.

During Diwali, support local artisans, indulge in organic sweets, and organize eco-friendly gatherings to celebrate. 

