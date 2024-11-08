Sweet Potato Tikki To Carrot Muffins: Vitamin A Rich Snacks Ideal For Kids

Sweet potato fritters, also known as tikki, are a delectable Indian snack made from boiled and mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned with Indian spices.
Broccoli crowns are shortened stalk heads, while broccoli florets are bud clusters trimmed from the head, typically containing one inch or less of the remaining stalk.
A carrot muffin is a sweet baked good incorporating grated carrots, spices and other ingredients.
Soy paneer bell pepper balls are vegetarian snack/appetizer balls made with soy granules, bell peppers, Indian spices and breadcrumbs.
Apricot balls are sweet, nutritious treats made from dried apricots, nuts, seeds, honey/maple syrup and optional coconut flakes.
Raw papaya kebabs with aloo bhukhara chutney is a flavourful Indian snack featuring crispy grilled papaya skewers paired with a sweet, tangy potato-date chutney.
Mango balls include dates, dried mango, cashews and chia seeds creating a nutritious snack rich in fibre, vitamins, protein, healthy fats and omega-3s.
Ancho-lime chopped cantaloupe salad cantaloupe, includes chilli peppers, lime juice, honey/agave, mint and salt for a sweet, spicy, refreshing summer treat.
This light, refreshing grapefruit yoghurt cake, made with creamy yoghurt, fresh grapefruit juice, and sweet brown sugar, is a simple and delicious dessert.
Lettuce salad combines lettuce (Romaine, Iceberg, Butter, Arugula) with vegetables, proteins (chicken, salmon, tofu), fruits (apples, berries), nuts (walnuts, almonds), and cheese (feta, parmesan).
