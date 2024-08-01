Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tadana To Vajrasna: 5 Yoga Asanas To Relieve Constipation
Tadasana is a versatile yoga posture, suitable for any time of day. It requires a 4-6 hour meal before practice. To perform, stand upright, inhale, lift arms, lock fingers, rotate wrist, balance.
Vajrasana is a yoga pose that improves abdominal blood circulation, aids digestion, and strengthens digestive organs. To perform it for constipation, kneel on a mat, sit in the space between heels.
Practice Bhujangasana by separating legs, toes tucked under, heels raised, and head facing forward. Twist head and trunk, stretch abdomen, relax back, and repeat 3-5 rounds.
Relax by lying down, stretching hands, inhaling, placing right foot on left knee, and exhaling, pressing right knee with left palm towards floor.
Yoga involves extending arms and reaching towards the ceiling, drawing your spine up, and hinging at hips. Maintain a natural neck extension, holding onto ankles or shins.
Malasana, a yoga pose, enhances colon function by stimulating the lining and improving digestive responsiveness. Perform with feet apart, twisting toes, and holding for at least half a minute.
Dhanurasana is a yoga pose involving lying down, bending knees, lifting hands, holding ankle, inhaling, lifting body off ground, and maintaining gaze for 20 seconds.
