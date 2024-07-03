Republic Lifestyle Desk
Taj Mahal To Parthenon: Most Beautiful Architectural Wonders Of The World
The Taj Mahal, a world-renowned Mughal architecture masterpiece in Agra, India, is a popular tourist destination and a significant example of Indian, Persian, and Islamic styles.
The Greek temple boasts 92 metopes, relief sculptures, an Ionic frieze, and two large pediments featuring Greek mythological scenes, showcasing its intricate design.
The Lotus Temple, a Bahá'í House of Worship, is a significant place of worship and meditation, open to all religions, unlike traditional Yatras.
The Sydney Opera House is a 20th-century architectural masterpiece, renowned for its exceptional design, construction, engineering achievements, and technological innovation.
St. Basil, a respected critic of Ivan IV's cruel practices, is revered by Russians as the mausoleum of a popular, saintly critic rather than a victory monument.
The Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, is a historic Ottoman imperial mosque situated in Turkey.
The Hanging Gardens of Babylon, built by Nebuchadnezzar II, were a fabled Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, but their existence remains disputed among historians.
